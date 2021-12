One of the biggest needs for the San Diego Padres this offseason is power hitting outfielders. Last season, Wil Myers, Tommy Pham, and Trent Grisham all hit at least 15 home runs but the Padres need someone who has 20 to 30 home run potential to help bolster the lineup. It makes it that much more important for outfield acquisitions to have power when we know that Adam Frazier, who hit one homer last year in a Padres uniform, will likely be starting games if Eric Hosmer isn’t on the roster.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO