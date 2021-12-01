ICYMI: Phil Pulled A Copy And Paste And The Ladies Have Begun To Bicker On “Ready To Love”

Have you guys been keeping up with “Ready To Love”?

Source: Kelvin Bulluck / OWN

The latest episode of “Ready To Love” featured visits between the ladies friends and their male love interests. Phil was a busy guy, meeting up with friends of Tasia, Aisha and Shiloh and telling them nearly the exact same things about where the ladies stand in his life!

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

Check out a clip below:

We thought Phil was a nice guy! Can you believe it? So do you think he’s a total player or just playing the game as it’s meant to be played?

Later in the episode, things get testy when the women meet up and Zadia has an ATTITUDE! Watch that clip below:

Do you think Zadia was out of pocket?

Which of these singles do you think will walk away with a partner? Who do you think is about to be disappoointed?

A brand new episde of “Ready To Love” airs Friday at 8PM EST on OWN!