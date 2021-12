After a tough loss on Sunday to the Colts, the Bills look to bounce back in a prime-time game on Thanksgiving against the Saints. Due to the loss on Sunday, the Patriots now lead our division by one game because they haven’t had their bye week yet. This is a must win game to keep the Bills alive in the AFC east. The Saints have a good pass rush and this might cause some problems for the offensive line.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO