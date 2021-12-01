AP Top Stories December 1 P

Reality Winner sat down with journalist Scott Pelley Sunday on 60 Minutes to discuss her espionage conviction and subsequent release. Winner made news in 2017 when she shared a highly classified NSA report detailing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections. Winner began her career in defense at the age...
Executive producer and journalist Soledad O'Brien discusses the new HBO docuseries "Black and Missing." The four-part series examines the lack of attention law enforcement and media gives to cases involving people of color, and follows Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson who run the Black & Missing Foundation. (Dec. 3)
A former housekeeper testified Thursday that two women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as teens were repeated visitors to his Palm Beach mansion, summoned by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. (Dec. 3)
Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern. (Dec. 3)
Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, health officials said Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November. (Dec. 3)
The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. (Dec. 3)
Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa. The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota. (Dec. 2)
Vaccination hubs across London saw a constant flow of people coming for their jabs on Friday as concerns grew about the emergence of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. (Dec. 3)
Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country's Orthodox Church. (Dec. 4)
The U.S. will not send diplomats to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijings as a protest of human rights abuses, although U.S. athletes will still compete.
The White House announced the long-anticipated move on Monday.
“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games,” Psaki said, citing China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang.
The boycott does not include U.S. athletes, and she said that they will have their “100% support,” but “we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”
“Standing up for human rights is in the...
The Italian government is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage people to get their shots. (Dec. 6)
Here's the Sunday, November 21: Dozens march in Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict; Police and protesters clash in Brussels COVID rules demo; Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed PM; Vienna residents visit Christmas market before lockdown.
Here's the latest for Wednesday November 24th: Wisconsin Christmas parade suspect goes to court; Biden taps strategic reserve to bring down gas prices; Wrongly convicted Missouri man leaves prison; NASA sends spacecraft on asteroid defense test.
Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 23rd: Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people; Prosecutors make final arguments in Ahmaud Arbery case; Three missing in Michigan explosion; Christmas tree arrives at the Vatican.
