Politics

AP Top Stories December 1 P

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's the latest for Wednesday December 1st: Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits;...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Daily Gate City

'Black and Missing' spotlights Black missing persons cases

Executive producer and journalist Soledad O’Brien discusses the new HBO docuseries “Black and Missing.” The four-part series examines the lack of attention law enforcement and media gives to cases involving people of color, and follows Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson who run the Black & Missing Foundation. (Dec. 3) Subscribe...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Gate City

Ex-Epstein staffer testifies accusers visited mansion

A former housekeeper testified Thursday that two women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as teens were repeated visitors to his Palm Beach mansion, summoned by Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Gate City

The AP Interview: Man who sounded alarm on omicron

Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

Multiple cases of omicron virus detected in NYC

Multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, health officials said Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Gate City

Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples per week since early this year. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

Omicron variant case confirmed in Colorado

Colorado became the third U.S. state to detect a case of the omicron variant in a woman who had recently traveled to Africa. The Colorado case comes after two other confirmed omicron variant cases were found in California and Minnesota. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Gate City

U.K. imposes new measures amid omicron variant

Vaccination hubs across London saw a constant flow of people coming for their jabs on Friday as concerns grew about the emergence of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

Police subdue priest who shouted 'heretic' at Pope

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church. (Dec. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d7f5e8e904fc47bf9deabf9a2bb42a79.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

U.S. Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Winter Olympics; NBC And Other Networks Face Pressure In Coverage

The U.S. will not send diplomats to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijings as a protest of human rights abuses, although U.S. athletes will still compete. The White House announced the long-anticipated move on Monday. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games,” Psaki said, citing China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang. The boycott does not include U.S. athletes, and she said that they will have their “100% support,” but “we will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.” “Standing up for human rights is in the...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Italy imposes strict COVID rules for unvaccinated

The Italian government is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage people to get their shots. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
PUBLIC HEALTH
shorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories November 21 P

Here’s the Sunday, November 21: Dozens march in Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict; Police and protesters clash in Brussels COVID rules demo; Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed PM; Vienna residents visit Christmas market before lockdown. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
YOUTUBE
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories November 24 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday November 24th: Wisconsin Christmas parade suspect goes to court; Biden taps strategic reserve to bring down gas prices; Wrongly convicted Missouri man leaves prison; NASA sends spacecraft on asteroid defense test. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
GAS PRICE
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories November 23 P

Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 23rd: Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people; Prosecutors make final arguments in Ahmaud Arbery case; Three missing in Michigan explosion; Christmas tree arrives at the Vatican. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
TV & VIDEOS

