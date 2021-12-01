ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Dainty Details on This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater Are So Whimsical

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Sweater weather forever! While the temperatures dropping can be unpleasant for some, we enjoy when it’s chilly enough outside to wear our favorite cozy knits without breaking a sweat on the way to pick up an oat milk latte. It just may be one of the characteristics we appreciate most about the fall and winter seasons!

But if we’re being honest, it takes a certain level of creativity and searching to find a sweater that doesn’t look like a style that we already own. We’re already stocked up on basic crewnecks and V-neck knits — not to mention turtlenecks. When we feel compelled to add another to our collections, we seek out styles that pack a unique punch. Take a look at this sweater from Miessial, which embodies exactly what we’re talking about!

Miessial Women’s Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Amazon

There are a few design details that come together to nail this sweater’s whimsical aesthetic. First up, we have the lantern sleeves, which is a trend that’s truly exploded over recent years. We adore the exaggerated shape and how they can turn a simple piece into an elegant staple.

The next feature we’re obsessed with would have to be the pom-pom embellishments on the front of the sweater — after all, what’s more fun than pom-poms? And finally, the subtle striped effect on the sleeves is the ultimate contrast to the funky pom-poms. It adds more dynamic energy, proving that we actually haven’t seen it all when it comes to necessary knits!

Miessial Women’s Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Amazon

If you’re not the most adventurous fashionista out there but want to shake up your everyday vibe, this is the ultimate piece to purchase. It strikes a balance between simplistic style and haute trends, and we’re completely obsessed. Quite frankly, it’s rare that a cozy garment feels like a year-round essential, but this Miessial pick is totally a major moment!

See it: Get the Miessial Women’s Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

