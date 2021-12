Caffeine is an addictive substance, and it is highly commercialized, and you can hardly move around without seeing a tea or coffee shop. You can also find it in most restaurants, and it is becoming part and parcel of life and the work culture. You can easily brew your coffee or tea at home as you only need, for example, roasted coffee beans, water, and a coffee maker or you can simply use a heater. Caffeine is one of the swiftest ways to energize at work or in the morning as you start your day, but it does not have to be that way. You can switch to healthier and simpler practices and incorporate them into your daily plans to gain energy, without drinking coffee and you can do so as follows.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO