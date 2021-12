Odds are, most of us will never know the sensation of what it’d be like to surf around the rim of a black hole, offsetting the immense force of its pull for just long enough to witness whatever mysteries lurk inside. Fortunately for us (but perhaps not so much for her) that’s exactly the scenario that Rei, the heroine of Heart Machine’s highly anticipated Hyper Light Drifter follow-up, finds herself in. Stylistically, this is very much the kind of evocative, neon-drenched excursion we’ve come to expect from Alx Preston and his team, but by emphasising fluid movement and tapping into the additional scope offered by 3D, Solar Ash presents a ruined realm well worth thoroughly exploring.

