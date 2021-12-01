The Ultimate Guide to LA’s Top Mexican Food Trucks and the Tacos We’re Living For

What’s up, familia? Mike from mitú here bringing you another Mike’s Likes – the series where I show you guys all the places, people, and things that I, well… like!. Now I’m a California boy, born and raised. I love L.A. more than anyone I know. But believe me when I tell you that the moment I stepped foot in the PNW (Pacific Northwest for those of you out of the loop) I had found my home away from home. My first visit to Oregon was in 2017, and I loved it so much I had my bachelor party there a year later! I don’t know if it’s the crisp air, the lush trees, or the crazy flavors in all of their incredible food but something makes this state special. There’s just a vibe in Oregon that you can’t find anywhere else. It’s a magical place that somehow feels totally civilized and totally wild at the same time. And if you think I’m being dramático, take a trip and see for yourself!

