ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

5 Branding Lessons for Great SaaS Leaders

By Zaheer Dodhia
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjDli_0dBaW4MA00

Every year, more people turn to the internet to solve problems and make purchases, with 2021 boasting a particularly sharp spike in online eyeballs. It's no wonder, then, that software-as-a-service has become a flooded marketplace.

With so much competition, it’s never been more important to keep the edge — and branding is the way to do it.

Herein are some of the more important things that I’ve learned when it comes to effectively letting your SaaS flag fly.
Related: What is social commerce ?: The new threat of internet sales?

Names boost searchability and vice versa

Everyone’s looking for a search engine optimization that will best make bank. If they can turn it into a copyrighted name? So much the better. However, keywords don’t always make the best brand names.

Just take a look at Google’s first iteration: BackRub . If they'd stuck with THAT, instead of Googling terms, we’d be "BackRubbing" them.

The name you choose for your SaaS company should be easy to pronounce and write, both of which will help with your audience’s ability to remember. Keeping it short is also a good idea, as is the uniqueness factor. If it sounds too much like the competition, it could create confusion.

But another branding lesson that stands out: using searchable, industry-related terms within your company name. Logo Design, my latest logo creator software , is a phrase that is directly related to its niche and is easy to remember.

In short, it ticks all the boxes.

Don’t follow the trends — CREATE the trends

Visuals are one of the most important parts of effective branding. The way we design our image sends a message to our audience, draws the eye, makes marketing easier and creates a divide between our brand and the competition.

It’s inevitable that, in my SaaS company — and possibly in yours — there’s going to be some overlap with the rivals. There are some needs that all demographics have in common. We can see how this gives rise to companies that offer the same basic services: I can communicate with my team through Skype, WhatsApp, Zoom, Facebook Messenger, and a host of other apps that provide for the same basic solution.

It isn’t the services, but the image itself, that define a successful SaaS company. What my brand looks like may be even more important than what it offers.

Different industries have different visuals, from colors to fonts to logos and for SaaS? I’ve found that it’s more effective to branch out from trends.

If you do it right, you’ll have competition trying to follow you as a trendsetter. The audience remembers who did it first.
Related: This SaaS Founder Sold His Business to Oracle for $9.3 Billion

Word of mouth marketing

The example that I most often point to when it comes to word of mouth marketing is Slack . It's the fastest growing SaaS brand of all time and this strategy is what got it there.

Not only is this the most cost-efficient technique, but it can boost a brand significantly, especially in the early days. We’re all inclined to pay more attention to a service if someone we trust has had personal experience with the company which, in turn, illustrates the importance of excellent customer service.

Happy customers will talk about your brand, but so will unhappy customers. If you can resolve complaints to the satisfaction of the client, you’ve just guaranteed yourself some great (and free) word-of-mouth marketing.

Find the emotion

SaaS communication brands aren’t all based around the same need and therefore orient around different emotions. Google Apps, for example, is based on professional teams and everyday users. It’s no less a need, but it varies widely from apps like ZenDesk, Salesforce, and Concur, which are used to bring customer support, sales and finance professionals together just as often as coworkers.

Successful branding means we have to know the needs of our audience and leverage the emotions connected to that need to motivate them to use the services we offer.

Know thyself first, audience second

Rather than assessing the competition's demographic, I’ve found value in starting from the source: myself. Analyzing what I had to offer, and how it would meet the needs of my potential audience, has been my business model from the beginning.

The only way to grow a successful SaaS brand is from the ground up. That way, you can be confident in your ability to provide for the needs of your clients — and they’ll be confident, too.
Related: The Rise of SaaS: New Syllabus for Digital Gig Entrepreneurs

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Wispr AI Raises $4.6 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Wispr AI, a neurotechnology company aimed at developing the next generation of human-computer interfaces, has closed $4.6 million in Seed funding co-led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and 8VC. WisprAI plans to utilize the funds to accelerate development of the...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

BarrierBreak Launches the SAAS Accessibility Toolkit – a Guide to Implement Accessibility in SAAS Products

The “Why” and “How” of Accessibility of SAAS Products. BarrierBreak, the leaders in offshore digital accessibility testing and consulting firm, launches the SAAS Accessibility Toolkit – a guide to implement accessibility in SAAS products. The toolkit has been launched marking the International Day of People with Disabilities 2021. The Software...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Digital Marketing#Google Apps#Word Of Mouth Marketing#Backrub#Logo Design
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SaaS Leader Acquires Provider of Logistics Software

DispatchTrack acquired Beetrack. This acquisition will expand DispatchTrack's global footprint by adding more than 850 customers across 20 countries in Latin America, including Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Costa Rica. “Beetrack is well-known and well-regarded for its leadership in last-mile logistics for the Latin American market. With incredible technology,...
TECHNOLOGY
azbigmedia.com

Benefits of buying an SaaS startup

Are you thinking of acquiring a new SaaS startup? But are you unsure why you should buy a SaaS Startup instead of creating one yourself? Then you have come to the correct place! All the essential information regarding the benefits of buying SaaS startups are mentioned in this article. When...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Bitly Emerges As Global SaaS Leader With Acquisition Of Egoditor

With 325,000 Paying Customers, 5 Million Active Users and 10 Billion Monthly Clicks and Scans, the Company is Profitable and Has Achieved Over $75 Million in ARR. Bitly Inc., the world’s leading link management platform, announced today the acquisition of Egoditor GmbH, the world’s leading QR code platform. The acquisition expands Bitly’s position as a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that enables hundreds of thousands of organizations to engage their customers and millions of people to connect with digital experiences. Bitly is also introducing its Customer Connections Platform, an all-in-one link management, QR code and link-in-bio platform, developed based on the feedback from the company’s customers.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

GetYourGuide builds B2B unit to grow SaaS offering

After quietly making its booking solutions available to partners as software-as-a-service, GetYourGuide is now building a small sales team to grow a new B2B business unit within the company. According to Mathis Boldt, GetYourGuide’s vice president of global sales and supply, the company created a widget about 18 months ago...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Oracle
aithority.com

Druva Named a Leader in SaaS Application Data Protection by Prominent Independent Research Firm

Druva Received Differentiated Rating in Usability and Product Vision Criteria. Druva Inc. announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS Application Data Protection, Q4 2021. Druva believes its inclusion as a Leader in the inaugural report reflects its mature, secure, simplified, and enterprise scale to centrally protect business-critical data as organizations expedite deployments of leading SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce.
TECHNOLOGY
smallbiztrends.com

3 SaaS Tools Saving Small Businesses a Fortune

With unexpected lockdowns, new remote working costs, and of course, just being a small business with limited resources, budgets are tight in 2021. So any way you can cut down on unnecessary costs and save a few dollars wouldn’t go amiss, right?. Well, SaaS tools offer just that: an easy...
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

SaaS security: Out of sight, not out of mind

As SaaS adoption is on the rise, businesses realize they lack the resources needed to properly configure each app. Whether it’s Office 365, Salesforce, Slack, SuccessFactors, or Zoom, all SaaS apps include a host of security features designed to protect the business and its data. While initially, the job of ensuring these apps’s security settings are properly configured goes to the security team, companies quickly learn this model is not sustainable. Here’s why.
TECHNOLOGY
ceoworld.biz

Why co-creation is key to SaaS success

When I first entered the product engineering world after college, it was very different than it is today. For one thing, what is now called software-as-a-service (SaaS) was known then as web-based software. More significantly, we used the waterfall model of software development. Our team had an idea of the kind of customers we thought we needed, then we built a program for them, and then we delivered it.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Konica Minolta Named to Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2021 List

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced it has been named to Brand Keys 2021 Loyalty Leaders List. This accolade demonstrates Konica Minolta’s success in upholding brand loyalty, even throughout the pandemic when disruption altered consumer behavior. By making brand loyalty a key part of its marketing strategy, the company has proven its ability to maintain the trust of its customers.
BUSINESS
Puneet Sharma

What is SaaS? Understand the Concept And Working

Do you know what SaaS is? SaaS stands for Software as a Service and is a way of marketing software and technology solutions as a service provider. SaaS companies are increasingly present in the daily lives of people and other companies.
Entrepreneur

The Altered Course Of Digital Revolution In the Coming Year

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The coronavirus pandemic struck a devastating blow to the business world. It is a major understatement that 2020 was not the best year to open a recreational business such as a yoga class or a theme park. However, despite the overwhelming evidence in favor of the belief that the business world was dealt a terrible hand by the pandemic, looking back at the data of the past two years, we see that pent up consumer demand coupled with a digital metamorphosis of both the business world as well as the household has led to a powerful comeback for the industries of the future, with many companies now reporting close to pre-COVID level revenues, even in industries that seemingly suffered due to the incessant lockdowns, including, but not limited to, auto companies and shopping malls are reporting revenues and footfalls close to pre-COVID times, which is nothing short of an unbelievable economic phenomenon.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

New Data Shows Startups Prefer Keyword-Based Descriptive Domain Names

For the past few decades, it was assumed that rising startups would opt for exact brand match domain names ending in the legacy top-level domain (TLD) .com as soon as they could fund the acquisition. Recently released data, however, is challenging this notion. According to data recently shared by Marc Köhlbrugge, founder of the startup launch platform BetaList, early-stage startups are choosing descriptive domains more frequently than in previous years.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

AvePoint Named a Leader in SaaS Application Data Protection Report

AvePoint Cloud Backup received highest current offering rating; only vendor to receive differentiated rating, the highest possible score, in all three criteria of Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce. AvePoint , the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, was named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: SaaS...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy