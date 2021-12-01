ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA RP streamer Ramee signs exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamer Ramee, popular for his GTA RP streams on the NoPixel server, announced he signed a deal to stream exclusively with Facebook Gaming. Facebook Gaming continues to poach popular creators from rival platform Twitch, with GTA streamer Ramee now joining the FB ranks. Ramee joins a long list...

www.dexerto.com

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop Renews Deal With YouTube Gaming (Exclusive)

Streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop has renewed his exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming. Dunlop, 27, a former esports commentator turned content creator, boasts 3.47 million subscribers on the platform where he streams popular games including Warzone, Grand Theft Auto, Cyberpunk 2077, Breath of the Wild and Among Us. He also hosts a second channel with Apex Legends content and more. “YouTube is the place where every online creator wants to be,” Dunlop tells The Hollywood Reporter. “One of the main reasons I made the move to stream full-time on Youtube, and what I really love about it, is that it’s not only a platform just for gaming but for all kinds of digital content. In order to keep content fresh and engaging, Dunlop emphasizes staying on top of trends, rewatching streams and experimenting with new ideas. “In the coming year, I want to continue to expand on the content I make,” he says. Dunlop is managed by Los Angeles-based firm Loaded, which oversee his sponsorships, media licensing, merchandizing, appearances and partnerships. Dunlop adds, “There are so many talented creators on YouTube releasing an insane variety of content that really pushes me to be as creative and engaging as I can possibly be with my own channels.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
PC Gamer

Best Elgato Black Friday Deals for gamers and streamers

Good news, everyone! It's Black Friday for reals and that means everyone's favorite streaming brand, Elgato, has dropped its prices on a whole bunch of goodies, including some really tasty bundles to get any budding streamer started. So, we're rounding up all the best Black Friday Elgato deals for the holiday streamer right here.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Summit1g reveals his GTA RP return will bring big changes

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar revealed that he’ll be ending his GTA RP hiatus before long, but he’ll be making some changes to his character when he does. While many of Twitch’s biggest names first dove into GTA RP at the start of 2021, Summit1g has been a longstanding member of the roleplay community.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Game GTA Fans Are Playing Instead Of The Trilogy

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" was released on everything from the Nintendo Switch to the PS5 on November 11. Die-hard "GTA" fans were excited to take a five-star police chase down memory lane, rekindling their love for the adrenaline-fueled PS2 and original Xbox titles in ultra HD resolution. "GTA 3," "Vice City," and "San Andreas" were all critical successes back in their day, but so far the critical reviews for the remastered trilogy have been more than a little disappointing. This is largely due to the game being exceptionally buggy, with glitches ranging from funny to downright creepy. In fact, "GTA: The Trilogy" is now the worst-ranked game of 2021 on several platforms. The PC version even had to be pulled shortly after hitting digital storefronts. Things actually got so bad that Rockstar had to come out and apologize for the awful state the game was released in, stating that they hope to fix many of the problems in the game in future updates, but still leaving many fans with a bad taste in their mouth.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Gaming#Gta#Streamers#Gta Rp#Nopixel
PC Gamer

Ludwig is the latest streaming giant to sign an exclusivity deal with YouTube

Big-time variety streamer Ludwig—who broke the record for most Twitch subscribers earlier this year—has signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube. The streamer's been knocking around on Twitch since 2018, seeing a steady rise in popularity. He came to the forefront in March this year though when he managed to stream for 31 consecutive days—bar a small break where he took a trip and pals filled in for him. He ate, slept and occasionally even showered in front of an audience of thousands. It paid off, with the "subathon" culminating in Ludwig surpassing Ninja's all-time subscriber count of 269,154.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Eurogamer.net

Twitch streamer Ludwig moves exclusively to YouTube

Twitch streamer Ludwig has signed exclusively to YouTube. The streamer set the record for Twitch's new individual subscriber record during a month long livestream earlier this year, and has since become one of the most popular creators on the platform. His move to YouTube follows the likes of DrLupo and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
happymag.tv

10 games like GTA that put player freedom first

Grand Theft Auto is a rare phenomenon, but fortunately for gamers, there are a host of games like GTA that tweak the freewheeling formula. When it arrived in the late ’90s, GTA broke all the rules. It was a true, open-world pioneer in which players could live by their own code, or throw any such principles to the wind if they wished. It’s been a philosophy that other developers have sought to incorporate into their own creations ever since. As such, there are many games like GTA that put their own twist on the classic recipe.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Founder Predicts Major GTA 6 Change

One of the co-founders of Rockstar Games, Jamie King, who is no longer with the company, thinks GTA 6 may be very different in a few major ways compared to GTA 5 and previous installments. It's well-known that the Grand Theft Auto series is a satire of America, and thus humor and being edgy is part of the DNA of the franchise. However, Rockstar Games co-founder Jamie King thinks this could change going forward, starting with GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All high-profile streamers to leave Twitch for YouTube Gaming

The streaming wars are in full effect. Both Twitch and YouTube are vying for the exclusive broadcasting rights of various popular content creators, some of whom are worth millions of dollars in revenue to a platform. It all started when Ninja left Twitch in favor of a deal with the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

YouTube Suspends Game Livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren for Copyright Violation, a Day After His Exclusive Deal With the Platform Kicked Off

Then, on Dec. 2, YouTube abruptly suspended Ludwig’s livestream. 'Squid Game' YouTube Video Content Crushes 'Game of Thrones' With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE) The YouTube block came Thursday in the middle of his second exclusive broadcast on the platform — displaying a notice that the content violated YouTube’s policies. That means Ludwig’s YouTube channel was temporarily banned from livestreaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IGN

The Best Console Exclusive Game of 2021

It's been a monumental year across the board when it comes to console exclusives. Across the five nominees below, IGN reviews gave two of them 10s and the other three 9s, with representatives from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony standing shoulder to shoulder. As for the actual category, while some of...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

BTS fans furious as Twitch streamer 39daph plays mobile games at concert

Megafans of KPOP group BTS have lambasted Twitch streamer 39daph after she was recorded playing mobile game ‘Cookie Run’ at their first concert in two years. No matter which corner of the internet you venture to, BTS ‘stans’ are a strong and powerful force. They stand by their boys no matter what, and if you show them any disrespect, you’ll know about it.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

