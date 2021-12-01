ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Proper Pie Co. In Virginia

By Beth
 6 days ago

Is there anything better than made-from-scratch pie? We think not! But if you need some convincing, plan a trip to Proper Pie Co. in Richmond, Virginia. It’s here that you’ll find an impressive bakery that specializes in sweet pies, savory pies, and world-class hospitality that will make you feel right at home. And with over a dozen delicious varieties to choose from, there’s truly something for every kind of pie enthusiast here. Learn more about why you’ll want to plan a visit to Proper Pie Co., home to some of the very best pie in Virginia.

Welcome to Proper Pie Co.! The moment you spot the bright yellow sign in the window, you'll know that a delicious slice of pie is in your immediate future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QD3In_0dBaVVp500
Angelo Cruz / Google

Proper Pie Co. is a local bakeshop specializing in New Zealand-style pies, known as hand pies. These personal pies are typically savory but come in a nearly endless variety of flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZIyE_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

Of course, you'll find dessert pies inside as well. In fact, at any given time, the bakeshop has upwards of a dozen delicious varieties to choose from!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6eIo_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

The flavors largely depend on what's in season, but this is half the fun. You never really know which varieties you can look forward to sampling!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvLqu_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

Photographed below is a decadent seasonal offering of chocolate, almond, and pear pie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E65Cx_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

The pies are so delicious that you'll likely be tempted to order a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bp7I_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

Visitors are welcome to order by the slice or commit to an entire pie. Just be warned that some flavors tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to arrive early if possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAka0_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

So whether you're curious to try a New Zealand-style hand pie or are looking for the perfect dessert to take home with you, you won't be disappointed by your experience at Proper Pie Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUF1Z_0dBaVVp500
Proper Pie Co. / Facebook

So what are your thoughts on this delicious bakeshop in Virginia? Would you sample some homemade pie from here? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! For more information, be sure to check out Proper Pie Co. on Facebook . You can also visit Proper Pie Co. online and order pie to be delivered.

The post Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Proper Pie Co. In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State .

