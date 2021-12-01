Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Proper Pie Co. In Virginia

Is there anything better than made-from-scratch pie? We think not! But if you need some convincing, plan a trip to Proper Pie Co. in Richmond, Virginia. It’s here that you’ll find an impressive bakery that specializes in sweet pies, savory pies, and world-class hospitality that will make you feel right at home. And with over a dozen delicious varieties to choose from, there’s truly something for every kind of pie enthusiast here. Learn more about why you’ll want to plan a visit to Proper Pie Co., home to some of the very best pie in Virginia.

Welcome to Proper Pie Co.! The moment you spot the bright yellow sign in the window, you'll know that a delicious slice of pie is in your immediate future.

Proper Pie Co. is a local bakeshop specializing in New Zealand-style pies, known as hand pies. These personal pies are typically savory but come in a nearly endless variety of flavors.

Of course, you'll find dessert pies inside as well. In fact, at any given time, the bakeshop has upwards of a dozen delicious varieties to choose from!

The flavors largely depend on what's in season, but this is half the fun. You never really know which varieties you can look forward to sampling!

Photographed below is a decadent seasonal offering of chocolate, almond, and pear pie.

The pies are so delicious that you'll likely be tempted to order a few.

Visitors are welcome to order by the slice or commit to an entire pie. Just be warned that some flavors tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to arrive early if possible.

So whether you're curious to try a New Zealand-style hand pie or are looking for the perfect dessert to take home with you, you won't be disappointed by your experience at Proper Pie Co.

For more information, be sure to check out Proper Pie Co. on Facebook. You can also visit Proper Pie Co. online and order pie to be delivered.

