It’s time for phase two for a West Shore development that will eventually include 117 homes. Cortland Park at Winding Hills in Upper Allen Township, which is the last stage of development to be built in the Winding Hills development, is being developed and marketed by RSR Realtors. The builder is Lancaster County-based Landmark Homes. This is the second phase of the two-phase Cortland Park development.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO