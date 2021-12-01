ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police shooting raises questions over Black man's gun rights

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Leaders in the Black community of Virginia Beach are calling for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of a Black man earlier this year.

They said Wednesday that Donovon Lynch's right to carry a gun for protection was ignored during a night of violence last March on the city’s oceanfront.

Local activists have called for justice, a day after a special grand jury found that a police officer was justified in fatally shooting Lynch.

The city’s prosecutors said Officer Solomon Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others. Lynch's father said he carried a gun because he had a security business.

Part of being a responsible gun owner is making sure the police don't perceive you as a threat. If you are carrying a gun, it's your responsibility to make sure your intentions are known and understood.

