We recently got our first look at leaked renders of the Realme GT 2 Pro — the “ultra-premium flagship” that Madhav Sheth talked about in an interview last month. The renders gave us a good look at its unique design and also highlighted some of its specifications. Soon after the renders popped up online, Realme’s founder and CEO Sky Li confirmed the Realme GT 2 Pro moniker. Now, the company has officially announced that it will feature Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO