Forza Horizon 5 Player Claims They Were Banned for 8,000 Years Over Offensive Car Design

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Forza Horizon 5 player was apparently given an 8,000-year ban from the game over a livery they created. The design in question features North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un alongside the KFC logo, a "Send Nukes" hashtag, and the New Balance logo which now reads "Nuke Balance." The ban was shared...

comicbook.com

gamepressure.com

8000-year Ban in Forza Horizon 5 for North Korea Joke

The sense of humor of one of the Forza Horizon 5 players did not please the developers. For making a joke about the leader of North Korea - Kim Jong Un - he received a ban for... 8000 years. What can get you banned for in Forza Horizon 5? Probably...
