This doesn’t feel like it would be the idea that a lot of people would embrace since For a long time Hawkeye has been seen as a valued member of the Avengers, but also one that has been more or less temperamental and even kind of a loose cannon now and then. But since he was introduced in the MCU he’s undergone a lot of changes that have helped to shape his character over time and have also made it clear that he’s someone that can be relied upon when things are going bad. Plus, while he does have his trick arrows and fighting skills, he’s a little more impressive since he’s a normal human without any powers, fancy suits of armor or enhanced senses that can help him overcome more powerful enemies. But all the same, Hawkeye has hung in with the Avengers and done his part for so long that seeing him as an inspiration is easy. Here are a few reasons why Hawkeye should be allowed to lead the Avengers.

