MERIDEN — The Red Cross is raising awareness of the immediate need for blood donations during the holiday season, citing the pandemic as the major obstacle. According to the Red Cross website, the organization is heading into the holidays with the “lowest blood supply in more than a decade.” In an attempt to encourage donors, those who give blood until Dec. 16 will receive a $10 gift card and are entered for the chance to win a private screening of “The Matrix Resurrection.”

MERIDEN, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO