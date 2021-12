PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman known for her charity work lost her life in a Colorado car accident. "Anybody that was around her just loved her to death," said Mary Murphy's son, Alan Granby. "She would do anything for them...she went out and collected blankets and jackets and things like that and made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and dropped them off for the homeless. Every year she would make hundreds of cookies and bring them to the foster children."

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO