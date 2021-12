Alder Lake chips may be some of the best CPUs on the market and are also surprisingly already slightly on sale for the holiday season, but getting a compatible Z690 motherboard and perhaps some DDR5 RAM to go with it is still a pricey prospect. That's why savvy shoppers might want to go for older chips instead, especially if they want to stick with Windows 10. If you don't want to make manual adjustments, Alder Lake works best on Windows 11 right now due to poor thread scheduling support on Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO