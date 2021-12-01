ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The queen of Spain joins growing trend of women embracing their gray hair

By Chrissy Callahan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven royals are relaxing their hair-coloring routine. Throughout the pandemic, many women have been inspired to embrace their natural roots as they spent more time at home. Now, Queen Letizia of Spain seems to be getting in on the growing movement. During the royal's recent state visit in Stockholm,...

