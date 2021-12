For months now, the fate of the Braves’ Marcell Ozuna has been in limbo as MLB investigated the domestic violence charges against him. While the initial police reports regarding an incident with his wife were very shocking, subsequent legal developments that seemingly downgraded his culpability as well as his time on the injured list both complicated those investigations and decisions as well as removed the perceived urgency in reaching a decision.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO