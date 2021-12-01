Ex-Univision Sales Leader Resurfaces at Estrella Media

Ozy Media, which recently imploded amid investigations into alleged fraud, has reached a severance settlement with most of its former full-time employees, Axios has learned. Behind the scenes: Silicon Valley investor Ron Conway, who surrendered his Ozy shares, quietly hired law firm Wilson Sonsini to represent the ex-employees, with a final deal signed just before Thanksgiving. It included final paychecks, requested reimbursements, accrued but unused PTO and other owed wages (e.g., commissions).
