Jurors find Lima man guilty of aggravated burglary

 4 days ago
LIMA — An Allen County jury late Tuesday returned a verdict of guilty against Christian Jara Coronado on charges of aggravated burglary. The first-degree felony charge included a specification for the use of a firearm during the incident.

The verdict came after two days of trial testimony during which jurors determined that Coronado did strike Frederick Collins in the head and face with a handgun as alleged by prosecutors.

The Lima resident will be sentenced Jan. 14.

According to court documents, Lima police on May 21 responded to the report of an assault a 625 Ontario St. Upon their arrival they spoke to Collins, the resident of the home, who said he was sleeping on his couch when he heard a knock on the door. He answered the door and found a female who said she had been assaulted by Coronado, her live-in boyfriend.

Collins told police Coronado then walked through the front door of the residence, pushed the woman out of the way and struck him on the side of the head with a black handgun. Collins said Coronado struck him a second time with the pistol, this time in the face.

Coronado, 38, was located by police at a residence in the 400 block of West Kibby Street but refused to answer the door. A search warrant was obtained and the SWAT team was able to take Coronado into custody without incident.

