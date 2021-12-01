ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NY Rangers Game 20: The beatdown redux

By Dave
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rangers host the Flyers for the first time since smacking them around by a score of 375-0, when Mika Zibanejad scored five goals. But that seems like a decade ago, even if it was just yesterday. This is basically the same Flyers team with the same...

blueseatblogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Seat

The Rangers top line needs fixing

The Rangers look like they have finally turned a corner. They have won four in a row, with the last eight periods being the best hockey we’ve seen from them all year. They have a solid fourth line, and a second line that is finally clicking. But the Rangers top line needs fixing, and it is primarily finding the right third player. As great as two-thirds of their counting stats are, most are with the man advantage. Until that top line produces at even strength, the Rangers won’t be a truly balanced team.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
NHL
Blue Seat

When should you worry about the Rangers?

The Rangers have looked awful the last five games. There isn’t any bit of statistical or eye test scenario you can use to say otherwise. They’ve been slow to pucks, inconsistent on the forecheck, allowed speed through the neutral zone, haven’t sustained any offensive pressure, and just looked downright bad. Naturally, there’s a sense of panic around the team. So at what point should you worry about the Rangers?
NHL
Blue Seat

The Rangers have an Alex Georgiev problem

The story of the Rangers season so far has been the incredible play of Igor Shesterkin. My esteemed colleagues on the site have chronicled the stolen points and impressive victories that have pushed the Rangers much higher in the standings than they rightfully deserve to be. Back in August, I wrote about Shesterkin’s overall style and expressed my belief he was already one of the best goalies in the league. It’s exhausting being right all the time.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Tinordi
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Carter Hart
Blue Seat

Rangers injury depth is a major problem

The Rangers have been very lucky to start the season. While they’ve had injuries, they haven’t had any major injuries that would keep someone out for an extended period of time. The Rangers injury depth, as we’ve seen, has been a major issue for the Rangers. Most of their injuries have been of the bumps and bruises sort, and that likely isn’t going to last. It will become a problem.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers never make it easy in 4-3 win over Panthers

The Rangers never make it easy. Another nail biter, another game the Rangers had no business winning, another time they will take the two points. We are learning more and more about this team as they go, and it is clear they need more play drivers. What they don’t need is a goaltender though because holy smokes Igor Shesterkin is just incredible: 42 saves on 45 shots on 91 attempts by the Panthers. They are a legit playoff/cup threat this year.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers show up for 60, get shootout win

Don’t look now, but the Rangers showed up for 60 minutes, and now have five straight periods of good process hockey. It wasn’t perfect, and no team is, but they have certainly looked much better tonight and last night than they have for most of the season. The little mistakes, specifically the ones that led to the opening and tying Devils goals, will still happen. That’s hockey. But don’t miss the forest for the trees, as the Rangers were very good in this one.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Rangers#Justin Braun#Flyers#Redux#Ny Rangers Game#Rangers Lines
Blue Seat

Rangers lose Sammy Blais to leg injury

The Rangers have lost Sammy Blais to a leg injury, and it doesn’t look like he will return. The culprit, again, is PK Subban. Subban, if you remember, almost did serious damage to Ryan Reaves in the preseason. That one lingered to the point where Reaves missed a few games. No update on severity, but he won’t return.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers blow lead, barely hang on for win against Panthers

After blowing two leads out west before getting dismantled by Calgary, the Rangers could have packed it in and faked it against the Panthers. Instead, they came out with a bang, getting a big first goal by Chris Kreider on the powerplay. They then weathered the storm and Igor Shesterkin was being Shesterkin, keeping the Rangers in it while the ice tilted. Adam Fox’s late goal in the first was a game changer.
NHL
Blue Seat

If Filip Chytil is a RW, then Barclay Goodrow is a center

As Filip Chytil inches closer to a return, the question has popped up about where he should slide into the lineup once he does. This has been a regular discussion, whether Chytil is a wing or a center. This is a discussion point on Live From the Blue Seats, and we polled Twitter to some interesting results. The results don’t take into account one thing though. If Chytil is a wing, then Barclay Goodrow as a center is a direct byproduct.
NHL
Blue Seat

NY Rangers Game 14: Build on two strong periods

The Rangers complete their back to back tonight against the Devils, looking to build on a strong final two periods in Columbus. The Blueshirts started slow in Columbus, but played very well in the final 40 to close out the win. Tonight they will need to build on that, and hopefully start turning the corner.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Blue Seat

Rangers game thoughts: The Process is taking shape

Another game, another Rangers game thoughts post that was fun to write. That’s three in a row for four wins in a row. While the teams the Rangers are beating up are not that great, it is encouraging to see how the team is finally starting to turn a corner.
NHL
Blue Seat

Is a Morgan Barron recall coming if both Chytil and Blais are out?

The Rangers lost another forward last night, with Sammy Blais out with what looked to be a pretty rough leg injury. That now leaves the Rangers down a pair of top nine forwards (Filip Chytil), something they struggled with when they were down Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Strome earlier this season. They don’t have the NHL depth to carry them through these injuries, and Greg McKegg isn’t the answer, and was just sent down. A Morgan Barron recall could be on the horizon.
NHL
Blue Seat

Conall’s Hockey Tactics: Shrinking and Extending the Zone

Welcome to another edition of Conall’s Hockey Tactics, shrinking and extending the zone. Growing up, soccer was my second-best sport. I still have a great passion for it to this day whether I’m watching our national teams, the Red Bulls, or waking up weekend mornings with a cup of coffee to watch my favorite club, Everton. Soccer is a game of tactics and patience, and a real importance is placed on a team’s “shape”. There needs to be a proper amount of space between the backs, mids, and forwards, but not too much as to open up wide gaps in space on the pitch or as to have a lone striker have no support on long balls. In hockey, spatial awareness is just as important.
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers goal breakdown: Solid effort in loss in Toronto

If there is one thing we learned from tonight’s loss to Toronto, it’s that the Rangers can skate with the Leafs, one of the best teams in the East. This Rangers goal breakdown doesn’t have many mistakes. That’s not to say the Rangers were perfect, but very few mistakes wound up in their net. They didn’t need Igor Shesterkin to be heroic either. He was solid. But in the end, it just wasn’t enough to get the win in Toronto.
NHL
Blue Seat

Would Alex Georgiev clear waivers?

With Alex Georgiev continuing his pretty rough play of late, there have been calls to send him down to Hartford. Some of this came from Steve Valiquette, who on the post game of the win over Buffalo said he could probably use a confidence boost from the stint in Hartford. Others are nowhere near as kind, saying he shouldn’t even be on the team. But there are consequences with sending him down. For starters, would Alex Georgiev clear waivers?
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers goal breakdown: Another strong win for the Rangers

That makes it eight straight solid periods for the Rangers. They look like they are starting to turn the corner, and not a moment too soon. The four days off seem to have been needed, as they look much more dialed in. It also helps that the Panarin-Strome-Kakko line is finally clicking, and they are doing some serious damage.
NHL
Blue Seat

Why aren’t Rangers call ups an option?

With all eyes on rumors, both at forward and on defense, the focus has shifted away from the number of NY Rangers prospects in Hartford. The question is less about the holes and more about how they are filling them. Logically speaking, Rangers call ups should be an option. But why aren’t they?
NHL
Blue Seat

On the Rangers veteran defenseman rumors

Per Arthur Staple (sub req’d), the Rangers veteran defenseman rumors have joined the Rangers search for a winger rumors. This is wild, as it accomplishes the rare feat of being both understandable and questionable at the same time. The Rangers, after all, not only have Patrik Nemeth on a multi-year contract, but have a slew of close-to-NHL-ready prospects in the AHL.
NHL
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York City, NY
298
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

 https://blueseatblogs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy