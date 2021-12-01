Snow changes to rain Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our north and west, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm today. We’ll see some snow and some wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain for most spots away from the coast early this morning. Roads may be slippery in spots early. As the storm approaches, the pressure gradient will tighten across the region resulting in an increasing southerly wind. The southerly wind will become gusty this afternoon and evening with gusts up to 50 MPH possible along the coast and up to 40 MPH possible elsewhere. The strong southerly wind will usher warmer air into the region. As the warmer air arrives, any snow or wintry mix will change to rain from south to north as the morning progresses with periods of rain continuing this afternoon and evening. Before any changeover occurs, there will be some accumulating snow, especially across far northern Maine. Areas around Houlton to Millinocket, Greenville and Rangeley could see a coating to 1″ before the changeover; 2″-5″ possible across much of the rest of Northern Maine except the northwest corner where 4″-8″ are possible before changing to rain. Temperatures today will climb to the mid-40s to around 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere. The storm will pull a cold front through the state tonight. This will bring us a steadier round of rain for this evening into the night tonight. The rain is expected to taper off around or shortly after midnight as the cold front moves to our east. Rain may end as some snow showers over northern and western areas as colder air begins to move back into the region. Skies will start to clear out late tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to mid-30s for nighttime lows.

