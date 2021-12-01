ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Senators Introduce Bill to Reauthorize NTIA

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time since 1992, reauthorization of the National Telecommunications...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Annual defense bill stalled in Senate

The annual defense bill is stalled in the Senate amid a bitter disagreement over one senator's demand to punish China over its alleged treatment of the Uyghurs. Republicans and Democrats are rejecting the demand by Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, to add an amendment because they say it violates a constitutional requirement that legislation that raises revenue originate in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radio Business Report

Gigi Sohn Placed In Senate GOP Hot Seat Spotlight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Russell Senate Office Building is just a one-mile walk from the FCC’s new headquarters. Yet, the path for Gigi Sohn in earning the role of a Democratic Commissioner at the agency may be as wide as the Anacostia River. With vocal support from some and vehement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WEHOville.com

Adam Schiff introduces bill to expand access to PrEP

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) have introduced legislation that will expand access to lifesaving HIV prevention medications. ThePrEP Access and Coverage Act of 2021addresses the underutilization of HIV prevention drugs–known as PrEP (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) and PEP (Post-exposure prophylaxis)–in high-risk communities by ensuring these medications and any associated costs are covered by health insurance. The measure also establishes community public health campaigns, and expands access to the drugs for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Urban Milwaukee

Senator Agard Introduces Legislation to Close Gun Loophole in Wisconsin

MADISON – Today, Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison), joined Senator Bob Wirch (D-Somers) and Representatives Tod Ohnstad (D-Kenosha), Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha), and Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) to introduce legislation to clarify a state statute regarding the possession of a dangerous weapon by a person who is under 18 years old. While...
spectrumnews1.com

Senate GOP leaders expect redistricting in January

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — 30 out of the 38 state senators will be in Sen. Mike Wilson’s district in December. “We will be talking to each other about different things that we have in mind that we want to do and come to a consensus on what our priorities will be,” Wilson said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kinyradio.com

Alaska congressional delegation introduces updated landless bill

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska's US senate delegation has introduced updated legislation that would allow five southeast communities to form urban native corporations. Haines, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, and Tenakee were not included in the 1971 Alaska native claims settlement act, meaning the communities had not received a part of the original 44 million acres of land that were divided among more than 200 native corporations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Ntia#Republican
SFGate

Rogue GOP state senator Paul Boyer to forego reelection bid

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican state senator who has occasionally been a thorn in the side of the majority party's legislative agenda will not seek reelection in 2022. State Sen. Paul Boyer said this week that he will serve out the remaining year of his term and then move on to other pursuits. The Glendale lawmaker said opponents in his own party will need to put up with him for his remaining year in office, however, meaning he'll retain the ability to thwart some key initiatives the slim one-vote GOP majority failed to get past him in this year's legislative session.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
theeastcountygazette.com

Legislators Want to Bless Americans $200 and $400 Before Holiday

If the Illinois House of Representatives passes this legislation, single taxpayers could receive a $200 check. Precisely, single filers earning less than $75,000 could be given a $200 payment as Republican lawmakers are pushing it. Also, couples who earn under $150,000 are qualified for $400. The proposal is purported to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Top D.C. Guardsman Says Army Generals Are ‘Absolute Liars’ About Their Role in Jan. 6 Response

A former top D.C. National Guard official has accused two U.S. Army bosses of lying about what he alleges was an optics-driven decision to delay calling in the National Guard to deal with the Capitol insurrection rioters, and then trying to shift the blame onto the Guard itself. In a 36-page memo leaked to Politico, Col. Earl Matthews, called Gen. Charles Flynn, deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff, “absolute and unmitigated liars,” who were making a “Stalinist” effort to rewrite the history of the military’s response to the events of January 6. Matthews says they failed to act decisively on the deployment of the National Guard and have subsequently lied about that to Congress.
MILITARY
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy