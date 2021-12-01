Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola on 'exceptional' 90 minutes

Champions Manchester City are almost back to full strength as they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.Manager Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an “emergency” ahead of their midweek win at Aston Villa as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems.That emergency now seems to be over with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne heading a host of players that could return at Vicarage Road.The Belgium international has been sidelined with coronavirus but is now back in training while Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker – all absent on Wednesday with knocks – are back...

