Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola on 'exceptional' 90 minutes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises his side's "exceptional" performance after a...

newschain

Manchester City made a statement with PSG victory – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola felt his Manchester City team made a real statement as they came from behind to beat Paris St Germain and reach the Champions League last 16. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus struck as City responded to a Kylian Mbappe goal to claim a 2-1 win in a pulsating clash at the Etihad Stadium that sealed top spot in Group A.
firstsportz.com

Manchester City vs PSG- Twitter explodes as Pep Guardiola’s side claim a 2-1 victory over PSG

Manchester City have taken revenge against Paris Saint Germain for their 2-0 defeat in the first leg of this year’s UEFA Champions League after claiming a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture to cement their position at the top of Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side came form behind in a thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium after Kylian Mbappe had given the Parisians the lead in the 50th minute.
SkySports

Man City 2-1 PSG: Comeback win secures top spot in Champions League Group A for Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City sealed their passage into the Champions League last 16 as group winners after coming from a goal down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. City dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find a breakthrough as Mauricio Pochettino, who was heavily linked with the vacant Manchester United job in the build-up to the game, saw his PSG side hold firm under a barrage of pressure from the hosts.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Aston Villa 1-2 Man City: The pick of the stats

Aston Villa have now picked up just one point in their last 10 Premier League matches against Manchester City (drawn one, lost nine), losing their last six in a row by an aggregate score 19-3. Since the start of October, only Chelsea (20) have won more points in the Premier...
Yardbarker

Five Things We Learned: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (Premier League)

Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were on the scoresheet in the first half against Aston Villa, with the latter volleying home a spectacular effort after his international teammate had rifled in from distance earlier. But Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side showed plenty of promise, and fought back just seconds into...
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City - A Positive Defeat

A frantic start and a spirited second half; more encouraging signs under Steven Gerrard?. Super Ollie Watkins! How brilliant was he and could we have had a couple more goals?. Should we see Douglas Luiz remain in a more advanced midfield role?. Emi delight and Bailey frustrations; what can we...
The Independent

Man City handed quadruple injury boost ahead of Watford trip

Champions Manchester City are almost back to full strength as they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.Manager Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an “emergency” ahead of their midweek win at Aston Villa as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems.That emergency now seems to be over with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne heading a host of players that could return at Vicarage Road.The Belgium international has been sidelined with coronavirus but is now back in training while Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker – all absent on Wednesday with knocks – are back...
AFP

Bizarre West Ham goal sinks Chelsea as Liverpool top Premier League

West Ham beat leaders Chelsea 3-2 courtesy of Arthur Masuaku's bizarre late goal on Saturday as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a last-gasp winner against Wolves. On a day when all the contenders in the top flight are in action, champions Manchester City can claim top spot they win the late match against struggling Watford. Elsewhere, Newcastle won for the first time this season to clamber off the bottom of the table and give new manager Eddie Howe hope they can survive. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had lost just once in the Premier League before Saturday's match at the London Stadium and had conceded only six goals in 14 matches.
