Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Rodgers criticises 'unacceptable' first-half performance

A gust of glorious off-the-ball movement hurricaned through Southampton as Liverpool once again showcased the art of their firepower in a victory to strengthen their title credentials.Storm Arwen had severely disrupted travel systems and power supply, but could not derail Jurgen Klopp’s side from engaging in yet another attacking feast, carving up their opponents with intricate one-touch play and repeated threatening bursts into the final third.Saints were not terrible by any stretch and had strong openings of their own, but there was no cracking the conundrum of Liverpool’s offensive blurs. Before the clock struck the hour mark, Southampton were 4-0...
