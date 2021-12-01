ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Rodgers criticises 'unacceptable' first-half performance

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester manager Brendan Rodgers criticises an "unacceptable" first half from his side...

www.bbc.com

Tribal Football

Man Utd make contact with Leicester boss Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has fielded contact from Manchester United. The 20-time champions of England relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties on Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford extended United's slump to four losses in the last five Premier League outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester not distracted by Brendan Rodgers links to Manchester United

Ayoze Perez has vowed Leicester’s stars are not distracted by speculation linking boss Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United.The Foxes host Legia Warsaw in their crucial Europa League clash on Thursday.Rodgers has been touted as a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford and has already spoken to the squad’s leadership group to ease any concerns they may have.And Perez has now insisted there are no distractions which will harm their performance on Thursday.The forward said: “We are not even thinking about that possibility (Rodgers leaving). What he has shown us, he is totally focused on where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Rodgers happy Leicester in control of Europa League destiny

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted his side have their Europa League fate back in their own hands after Thursday's 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw put them top of the group and on the brink of qualification to the knockout stage. Leicester have eight points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers eases Evans concerns

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says Jonny Evans should be fit for the weekend clash with Watford. Evans was absent for the Europa League win against Legia Warsaw on Thursday, with Daniel Amartey stepping into his place at late notice, but Rodgers says the Northern Ireland defender is in contention to feature against Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Brendan Rodgers
Tribal Football

Leicester manager Rodgers lauds 'excellent performance' in Watford victory

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted with the performance against Watford on Sunday. Battling heavy snow, the Foxes completed a 4-2 victory over Claudio Ranieri's side at the King Power. Leicester now sit in 10th on the table and are just five points off fourth-placed West Ham United. "It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester hurt by lack of concentration at Southampton – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers rued a lack of concentration and aggression in key moments after Leicester had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at Southampton James Maddison’s moment of magic early in the second period earned a point at St Mary’s but the Foxes were unable to fully overcome a sloppy opening period.Defender Jonny Evans initially fired the visitors level, in between first-half goals from Saints duo Jan Bednarek and Che Adams, while Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy went close to snatching an away win.City boss Rodgers hailed his side’s resilience but was left frustrated by the slow...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers sets new Euro target

Brendan Rodgers has said Leicester City would be content with qualifying for European again this season. The Foxes have started slowly this season, but Wednesday's comeback draw against Southampton has moved them up to eighth on the table. Having qualified for the Europa League over the past two seasons, Rodgers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Steven Gerrard secures win against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers

Steven Gerrard came out on top against his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Villa Park. It was Leicester who took the lead when Harvey Barnes struck after 14 minutes, but Aston Villa found an immediate response as Ezri Konsa got the final touch on Emi Buendia's header to bring the scores level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota sparks Liverpool’s rout of Southampton with first-half double

A gust of glorious off-the-ball movement hurricaned through Southampton as Liverpool once again showcased the art of their firepower in a victory to strengthen their title credentials.Storm Arwen had severely disrupted travel systems and power supply, but could not derail Jurgen Klopp’s side from engaging in yet another attacking feast, carving up their opponents with intricate one-touch play and repeated threatening bursts into the final third.Saints were not terrible by any stretch and had strong openings of their own, but there was no cracking the conundrum of Liverpool’s offensive blurs. Before the clock struck the hour mark, Southampton were 4-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 2 Watford

Leicester City saw off Watford by a score of 4-2 in an exceedingly strange match at the King Power on Sunday. James Maddison’s opener was cancelled by a Josh King penalty, but a Jamie Vardy first-half brace gave the Foxes a 3-1 lead at the break. Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis scored in a snowy second half to provide the final margin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leicester: Foxes fight back for draw in entertaining Premier League encounter

Leicester fought back twice to take a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Southampton, although they will rue missing some late chances to secure the victory. It did not take long for the goals to flow at St Mary's, with all three in the first half coming from corners. Leicester's set-piece frailties were exposed inside three minutes as Jan Bednarek poked home with the visitors unable to clear their lines.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: Leicester? Every week is important

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has urged calm after their hammering at Liverpool. Saints next go to Leicester City in midweek. "Every week is important," said Hasenhuttl. "After the last two games that we didn't take points against Liverpool and Norwich, it will be good if we can fightback to the way we played before and to get some points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Swansea City 2-3 Reading: A Proper Performance

“That’s a f**king proper performance bro, that’s a f**king proper performance.”. Caught on camera in a video from the club showing Reading’s celebrations on the pitch following a fantastic 3-2 win at Swansea City, Andy Yiadom summed up the Royals’ display better than I can here. Simply put, Reading were excellent, thoroughly deserving a first-ever league win at the Swans’ current stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester 4-2 Watford: How the Foxes rated in snowy goal-fest

Leicester City welcomed back Foxes legend Claudio Ranieri by beating his Watford side 4-2. Whilst by no means an easy game, Leicester City managed to emerge victorious thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Ademola Lookman. Despite the scoreline, the Foxes were helped out by wasteful Watford finishing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Southampton could welcome back Jack Stephens for Leicester game

Defender Jack Stephens could return to the Southampton squad for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leicester. Stephens is back in training after more than two months out with a knee injury and could be involved as the Saints attempt to bounce back from defeats at Norwich and Liverpool in their last two games.
PREMIER LEAGUE

