West Ham United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Moyes accepts 'fair result'

Reading under-23s were forced to settle for a point on Monday night after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s early goal was cancelled out by West Bromwich Albion under-23s. Mehmet Ali made two changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Derby County in the Premier League Cup last week, as Malachi Talent-Aryeetey and Michael Stickland returned to the starting eleven in place of Jack Senga and Caylan Vickers. It was a welcome surprise to see Stickland back in the side following his recent injury, with the captain having not featured for the academy since a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City under-23s in early October.
Comments / 0