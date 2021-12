While the Giants’ main offseason focus is on rebuilding their starting rotation, their lineup also features an apparent need. The retirement of Buster Posey and departure of Kris Bryant in free agency leave the Giants without two of their top right-handed hitters at the end of the 2021 season. Add in free agent Donovan Solano, whose numbers dipped this year but who won a Silver Slugger award in 2020, and the lineup looks noticeably thin from the right side of the plate.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO