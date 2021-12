Adult Contemporary and News/Talk stations lead the charge in seven of the eight markets reported on Day 1 of Nielsen's 6+ PPMs for the November 2021 survey (covering the period from Oct. 14 - Nov. 10), although one incumbent from each of those formats has to settle for a tie. While in all eight markets, October's top-rated station repeats the feat in November, in two of those – Chicago and Houston – it shares the prize, with All News and AC outlets tying in the Windy City, and AC and Mexican Regional stations deadlocked in the Space City.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO