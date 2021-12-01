ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Iconic brand that went bankrupt making comeback with new flagship store

WFAA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Toys R Us Flagship Store Opening Near the Hudson Valley

We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! It looks like we won't have to do much growing up after all. Can you believe it's been almost 5 years since Toys R Us closed 700 of their locations after going bankrupt? Personally, I can't wrap my head around it. Especially during the holidays.
RETAIL
Washington Post

Branding the Billion-Dollar Dark Stores

By the time you’ve finished this article, a man on a moped might have delivered a Mars bar. Or a vape pod. Or cat food. Or aspirin. Or any one of 1,500 grocery store items you absolutely have to have within 15 minutes — if not faster. This is “Q-Commerce”...
RETAIL
Houston Chronicle

River Oaks plans to introduce 10 new 'iconic brands' to shopping district

River Oaks is going to see several new concepts in 2022, with many already open. The River Oaks Management District, managed by the real estate investment group The Festival Companies, recently announced the District’s latest store rollout that began October 2021 and will last through March 2022. Top hits: Get...
HOUSTON, TX
ocscanner.news

Toys ‘R’ Us opening flagship store at American Dream in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) — Toys “R” Us will open a two-story global flagship at the American Dream in New Jersey just in time for the holiday season. The store spans 20,000 square feet and is designed to for Toys “R” Us kids of all ages. It is located...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
ELLE DECOR

Ben Soleimani to Open a New York Flagship Store

Ben Soleimani, the Los Angeles–based designer known for his luxurious contemporary rugs, today announced the opening of a New York City flagship store for his burgeoning brand of textiles, furniture, and home decor. The 12,000-square-foot, three-story space at the corner of 57th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan will open later this month and will showcase everything from Art Deco–inspired velvet sectionals to his Private Reserve collection of museum-caliber antique rugs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boisedev.com

‘Mountain lifestyle brand’ to open company store in new downtown Boise building

Wyoming-based “mountain lifestyle brand” Stio will open a new store in Boise – in a new building under construction in Downtown Boise. Stio, which started in Jackson Hole in 2011, plans to expand its store base in the coming year, with a store set for 6th St. and Grove St. in the Thomas Logan apartment building under construction in Downtown Boise.
BOISE, ID
wineindustryadvisor.com

Frescobaldi Launches Its First Flagship Store on JD.com

Made in Italy sector leader launches new online shop under aegis of China e-commerce colossus. The pace that Frescobaldi has set for itself in its expansive use of digital innovation is rapid with no intention of slowing down. One of the most venerable and iconic names in the sweeping panorama of Italian enology is becoming a wine-sector heavyweight on JD.com, the Chinese e-commerce colossus, through Frescobaldi’s launch of its new Flagship Store, a powerful channel that will enable this prestigious brand to assume a leadership role in a rapidly-dominating Asian marketplace, one of enormous sales potential for ultra-premium wines.
FOOD & DRINKS
kiss951.com

Holiday Store Catalogs Are Making A Comeback

Way back in the days before online shopping, people picked out presents the old-fashioned way – in a catalog. Sears published their first-holiday catalog in 1934 and it was epic. Known as the Wish Book, it was full of everything from toys to appliances and you could even buy a house from one and it would be delivered piece by piece to any address you chose. Kids had a tradition of circling pictures of the things they wanted and even wrote letters to Santa giving him the page number from the catalog of the presents they wanted.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#American Dream#Whp Global And Toys#Macy#Children S Bargain Town#Business Insider#Target#Tru Kids Inc
ArchDaily

EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture

EP YAYING Shanghai Flagship Store / Franklin Azzi Architecture. Text description provided by the architects. Faithful to his passion for creative encounters and collaborations, Franklin Azzi has united his vision with that of creative director Serge Ruffieux to establish a new architectural concept for the Chinese ready-to-wear label EP YAYING.
BEAUTY & FASHION
interviewmagazine.com

Inside CAMPERLAB’s Intergalactic New York Flagship Store

Achilles Ion Gabriel, Camper’s Global Creative Director, is no stranger to bold design. Since launching the label in 2015, Gabriel has drawn on his own Mallorcan heritage in shaping the ethos for CAMPERLAB, and the recently re-designed CAMPERLAB NYC flagship location is no exception. Nestled nextdoor to the glassy edifice of the New Museum, the showroom has been re-imagined to reflect Gabriel’s vision for the brand: marrying quintessential Camper minimalism with a youthful twist. The brand’s new digs, reminiscent of the intergalactic space station in Alien, pair spare industrial lighting and fixtures with eye-popping yellow walls and marbled accents. Footwear—from sculptural heeled boots to monochrome clogs—is arrayed in the center of the space like otherworldly specimens. Below, take a peek at the newly re-invented space, located at 221 Bowery in Lower Manhattan.
BUSINESS
worldarchitecture.org

CCD completes Heytea Zao Flagship Store (Nantou) in Shenzhen

CCD / Cheng Chung Design has completed the new Heytea Zao Flagship Store (Nantou) in Nantou Ancient Town, Shenzhen, China. Nantou Ancient Town is located in the central area of Shenzhen, with a history of more than 1,700 years. It is a cultural birthplace of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Through renovation, this urban historical and cultural neighborhood has been activated and renewed.
HOME & GARDEN
fox4beaumont.com

HEB making dramatic upgrades to iconic Austin store

AUSTIN — H-E-B announced Thursday it is set to make major upgrades to its longest-standing store on South Congress and Oltorf in Austin. After six decades, the store is excited to share that it will begin the demolition phase in February 2022 and open a temporary store at the Twin Oaks Shopping Center to continue serving customers during construction. The temporary store will open one week before breaking ground.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
RETAIL
strategy+business

Is vertical integration making a comeback?

In the headlines crawling across the screen, you can glimpse vertical integration’s revival, as companies reveal plans to control and own aspects of their business that they were until recently content to let suppliers handle. In November, Ford announced that it would partner with GlobalFoundries to develop and produce computer chips. Last summer, Home Depot chartered its own container ship. Ikea, not to be outdone, is purchasing its own shipping containers.
TECHNOLOGY
grocerydive.com

Kroger has a new head of store brands

Kroger has appointed Juan De Paoli as vice president of its private label division, a spokesperson confirmed to Grocery Dive. De Paoli previously served as senior vice president of private label for Ahold Delhaize, a position he left one year ago, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked at private label manufacturer Topco Associates and as a director in H-E-B’s own brands department.
BUSINESS
The Ringer

Store Brands, Yakitori, and Another No-hitter in the Making: #AskDave After Dark

The stars are out, and Dave and Chris have assembled for another late-night fever dream of a Q&A. Discussed: sleep regression, Cajun honey ham, crossing the marinated meat rubicon, Thanksgiving-flavored chips, H Mart oxtail prices, a disastrous scallops purchase, eating breakfast sausage on the drive home, Hugo climbing the pantry like a cat burglar, Sichuan celery salad, bringing your own salt to restaurants, and a late-breaking report from the guy who inspired last month’s flawless Dave Chang delivery day.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy