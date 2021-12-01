ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Local health commissioner says now is the time to get a booster shot

By Candace Price
 4 days ago
MIAMI VALLEY — As COVID-19 cases rise and the United States confirms its first case of the new Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending all vaccinated adults get a booster shot.

In the Miami Valley, some public health agencies say they are seeing a steady stream of people coming in to get their booster.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than one million Ohioans have gotten a COVID-19 booster shot. Data showed more than 25,000 have gotten it in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to News Center 7, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County said they have seen a steady demand for the booster shots, but they “still have plenty of open appointments at [their] upcoming clinics.”

In Warren County, Health Commissioner Duane Stansbury gave News Center 7′s Candance Price a similar response.

“We certainly see a steady stream of adults coming in to get booster shots,” Stansbury said. “It sort of has built over the last month or so since it opened to more and more people.”

Stansbury said now is the time to get a booster.

“We are moving into the holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years, where people tend to gather more with friends and family. So, getting a booster could protect you during those gatherings,” Stansbury said.

