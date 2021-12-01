Jumped the shark: ADN lets recaller Scott Kendall pen steady stream of anti-Dunleavy propaganda on its opinion page

The Anchorage Daily News has made Recall Dunleavy and Ballot Measure 2 (ranked choice voting) attorney Scott Kendall one of its regular features in its opinion pages. In fact, it appears that no matter what Kendall writes, or when he writes it, he gets published at the head of the class.

Kendall, who is the former chief of staff to Bill Walker and the mastermind behind the current Walker for Governor campaign, is an Alaska political operative who the ADN describes as an “attorney in private practice.”

This week, he wrote “Dunleavy’s corrupt misuse of public funds is rampant.”

On Oct. 25, he wrote another op-ed: “Dunleavy thrives on dividing Alaskans.”

On Oct. 14, he wrote, “Thank you, Assembly members,” appreciating the universal mask ordinance that the majority passed in an emergency ordinance.

On Sept. 2, he wrote: “Politics is holding back our health care experts, and Alaska, on COVID-19.” Blaming Dunleavy.

In July, Kendall wrote:” Dunleavy’s deficit of honesty: The 50-50 plan is half-baked.”

In May, he wrote, “Dunbar is the best choice for mayor – even if he wasn’t your first choice.”

Two years ago, Kendall wrote: “In Alaska, nothing is impossible. Support the recall of Gov. Dunleavy.”

Two years ago, he also wrote: “It’s time to end the myth of support for Dunleavy’s agenda and turn toward a better future for Alaska.”

Kendall writing for the ADN is so ubiquitous that he even has his own page at MuckRack, a resource for public relations professionals to discover who to pitch stories to.

It appears that for conservatives, the Anchorage Daily News is still using one set of rules, but for Kendall, who is a political operative that the ADN gives a wink and a nod to, there are different rules.