This coming Friday, December 10th, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closing at 4:00 p.m. to host their staff Christmas party. Due to the Christmas and New Year Holidays, the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed Friday, December 24th through Sunday December 26th and from Friday, December 31st through January 1st. Library Director Susan Moyer said the outdoor book drop located on the building wall at the north entrance will be open and monitored during that time so all items can still be returned.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO