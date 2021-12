Former Knoxville Assistant Wrestling Coach Skyler Spaur is now the head coach of the Panthers. Spaur took over after last season when Doug Hatch stepped aside to concentrate on the middle school program. Spaur is a former state qualifier for the Panthers in 2011 finishing 8th at 171 pounds. Spaur is glad Hatch was around to get him ready for his first head coaching job.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO