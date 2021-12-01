ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart extends COVID-leave policy through March 2022

By Gary Gilbert
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fA7uo_0dBaOtYw00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart announced that the company will extend its COVID-leave through March 31, 2022.

According to a press release , the policy provides up to two weeks of paid time off if an associate contracts COVID-19, if a facility is part of a mandated quarantine or if an associate is required to quarantine by a health care provider, government agency, or Walmart. This is in addition to the standard paid-time-off options.

Walmart states they will continue to waive the co-pay for medical and therapy services through Doctor On Demand’s virtual doctor visits for associates on the company’s medical plan.

Walmart: masks required for associates, including those fully vaccinated

The company will also provide 10 no-cost counseling sessions through Resources for Living for all U.S. associates and their household members, including dependents up to age 26.

Walmart implemented its COVID-leave in March 2020. Walmart says more than 90% of campus office associates have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine incentive was recently reintroduced for frontline associates to receive $150 after an associate becomes fully vaccinated, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Bentonville, AR
Health
Bentonville, AR
Food & Drinks
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville girl shaves her head to raise awareness for Batten disease

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 11-year-old Valerie Schwimmer shaved her head Sunday to raise awareness and money about juvenile Batten disease. Valerie and her twin sister, Natalie Schwimmer, are best friends with twins, Makenzie and Amelia Kahn. The Kahn twins have Battens disease, which is a rare, genetic disease. Valerie wanted to show her support of […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Drink#Resources For Living#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri is the #7 state with the most power outages in the last year

STACKER – An aging power infrastructure and a growing climate crisis have left U.S. residents increasingly in the dark. Traditionally, power outages are caused by singular disruptions—a car rams into a pole, equipment fails, or a tree falls onto a power line. These incidents usually affect small areas for short periods. However, as the changing climate spurs […]
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16th annual Benton County Toy Run returns for the holidays

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 16th annual Benton County Toy Run took place Saturday. Hosted by Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, the toy run aids the efforts of the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. Participants donated unwrapped gifts and more. Marketing Manager at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, John Leimberg, explained why the toy run is so important. “So these […]
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy