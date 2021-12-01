ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Disney Channel Gives Series Order to Marsai Martin's Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Saturdays'

By Mekishana Pierre‍
ETOnline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarsai Martin has another accomplishment to add to her impressive list of successes. On Tuesday, Disney gave the Black-ish star's coming-of-age comedy series, Saturdays, a series order. Martin serves as executive producer of the series under her Genius Entertainment production company. "We're thrilled to be in business with Marsai,...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Octavia Spencer Dishes on Her 'Yellowstone' Obsession (Exclusive)

Octavia Spencer is a hardcore superfan. The celebrated actress isn't shy about expressing her love for the outdoorsy dramaYellowstone. Spencer spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on Tuesday, at the Los Angeles premiere of her new sci-fi drama Encounter, and was asked about her outspoken appreciation for the Kevin Costner-led series.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Girls Trip 2': Tracy Oliver Offers Update on Tiffany Haddish-Starring Sequel (Exclusive)

Tracy Oliver is back with a project putting friendships in the spotlight. The Girls Trip creator's new Amazon Prime Video series Harlem follows four Black 30-something women living in the Harlem section of New York as they navigate dating, life, and love. The series stars Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers, and Jerri Johnson in the lead roles. The four friends rely on their relationships to get them through the ups and downs of life in the city. It's a similar theme to Oliver's 2017 box office smash.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton Reunite on 'Raven's Home'

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton are giving fans a much-needed blast from the past when the former Cheetah Girls reunite on Raven's Home. Houghton is reprising her role as Alana the high school bully from That's So Raven in the upcoming fifth season of the popular Disney Channel series Raven's Home. But even as grown ups, Houghton's character manages to make Raven Baxter's life quite dramatic after Baxter learns Alana's the principal at Bayside High School. It's the school where Baxter's son, Booker, is enrolled after the family relocates from Chicago to San Francisco.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Martin
Person
Golden Brooks
Person
Omar Gooding
Person
Marsai Martin
Paste Magazine

As We See It Trailer Introduces a Coming-of-Age Series About Life on the Autism Spectrum

Prime Video has released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy-drama series. In a press release Amazon described the series as following three “twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.”
TV SERIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Coming-of-Age Dramedy Autism Series 'As We See It'

"Are you trying to invite me to your party?" Amazon has unveiled a trailer for their intriguing new series debuting in January titled As We See It, a "coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective" about friends with autism. "Based on an Israeli format created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, 'As We See It' follows Jack, Harrison, and Violet, twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance." Rick Glassman and Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien star as the three friends; they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father. It looks good! Funny and sweet and uplifting.
TV & VIDEOS
The Dad

Netflix Orders Blockbuster Video Workplace Comedy Series Starring Randall Park

The irony with this is almost too painful. Ramos states that “getting to make a show about a place I love, with my friends Jackie and David, and Randall Park as our star is a dream come true, somehow feels like an understatement. I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes.”
TV SERIES
featureweekly.com

Peacock’s comedy series ‘We Are Lady Parts’ renewed for season 2

More episodes of “We Are Lady Parts” are officially on the way, according to Peacock, which has renewed the music-infused comedy series for a second season. In May, Peacock premiered “We Are Lady Parts.” A fictional Muslim female punk band performs in London, and the series follows them. Season 2...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Comedy Series#Genius Entertainment#Disney Branded Television#Martin Vance#Goodt
GeekTyrant

Fantastic Trailer For Coming-Of-Age Autism Series AS WE SEE IT, Coming to Amazon This January

A fantastic trailer has been released for the coming-of-age series. , which follows a group of people with autism as they enter adulthood and the uncertain world of dating, friendship, and figuring out life. The show stars Rick Glassman as Jack, Albert Rutecki as Harrison, and Sue Ann Pien as Violet. They play the three main characters and friends, and they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Marsai Martin and Her Mom Got Their Lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block at the AMAs

Marsai Martin and her mom getting their lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block's performance at the American Music Awards was such a pure reaction. The two reminded me of me and my mother, because I definitely couldn't resist dancing in my seat when the legendary boy bands hit the stage on Sunday! Between the iconic choreography, matching outfits, and nostalgic hits, who could stay in their seat during that incredible Battle of Boston?!
CELEBRITIES
allears.net

NEWS: Casting Update for ‘Ahsoka’ Series Coming to Disney+

Bordizzo will be sharing the screen alongside Rosario Dawson, who is reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian, and other guest characters from the Star Wars universe. We’re always keeping up with the latest Disney news, so stay tuned here for more!. Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay...
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

HBO’s ‘The Idol,’ Starring The Weeknd, Snags Series Order

The HBO drama series created by Grammy winner The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) has officially received a series order, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Idol will star The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp (The King, Troye Sivan (Boy Erased), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), and most recently, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket).
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Primetimer

HBO gives a series order to The Weeknd's music industry drama series The Idol

The Grammy-winning artist (real name Abel Tesfaye) will star in the six-episode drama he co-created with his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson about a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer. Lily-Rose Depp will play the female lead in a cast that also includes Troye Sivan, Melanie Liburd, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Anne Heche.
MUSIC
Variety

Tracy Oliver’s ‘Harlem’ Brings Smooth Charm to Thirtysomething Drama: TV Review

As anthropology professor Camille (Meagan Good) puts it, the beginning of winter signals the beginning of a season full of giant sweaters, seasonal lattes, and the irrepressible urge to burrow at home in as cozy a fashion as possible. While Camille brings this all up to explain “cuffing season” (i.e. the colder months inspiring single people to search for a partner to burrow with), I bring it up to explain why spending time with “Harlem” feels about right at this time of year, when fun and cozy programming reigns supreme. From creator Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”), the new Amazon Prime...
TV SERIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest Returns This Friday on Disney Channel with ZOMBIES Stars

Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest is returning for a second year. This year, ZOMBIES stars Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Meg Donnelly and Trevor Tordjman will be competing in this overnight holiday adventure that is full of challenges. The quest this year is taking place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after dark and happens during Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest is hosted by actress and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown. This will be a night of new challenges and obstacles throughout several iconic and immersive attractions.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Abbott Elementary’: Creator & Star Quinta Brunson Says Comedy Series Gives Public School Teachers The On-Screen Depth They Deserve – TCA

Quinta Brunson brings the mockumentary back to school with her upcoming ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. During the show’s panel at ABC’s Winter TCA press conference on Thursday, Brunson opened up on how she thinks comedy will help audiences earn a better understanding of the public school system and the devoted instructors who work to keep it together. “What I love about the format is that it gives an opportunity for the audience to build a different relationship with the characters. I think teachers deserve that,” Brunson, who also stars in Abbott Elementary, said. “I had seen other teacher shows and it’s...
EDUCATION
tvseriesfinale.com

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: AMC Orders Supernatural Series for 2022

AMC is doubling down on Anne Rice projects. The cable channel has ordered a new Mayfair Witches series for a late 2022 release. The TV series is based on Rice’s Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels. AMC previously made a deal for the upcoming Interview with the Vampire TV series which will star Sam Reid.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Annie Live!' Met With Outpouring of Love From Fans on Social Media

Annie Live! aired Thursday, and fans took to social media to share their love for the hotly anticipated TV production. While live TV productions of Broadway musicals have something of a shaky reputation -- with the oft-maligned The Sound of Music! and Peter Pan Live! getting a lot of criticism at the time -- it seems Annie Live! has managed to truly delight viewers.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy