Agriculture

Eating less meat is better for animal welfare and environmental health

By Alison Bosman
earth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe food we choose to eat every day has impacts not only on our health, but also on the environment and the lives of countless animals. Each EU citizen consumes an annual average of 950 kilograms of food and drink, which is comparable to the weight of a small car. Globally,...

www.earth.com

Comments / 4

Frank Hewitt
3d ago

Again misinformation. Eating meat and game keeps everything in balance. To many animals of a kind will cause yhem to get sick

Reply
2
agdaily.com

Editorial: Bracing against meat terminology used on lab-grown products

This editorial was submitted on behalf of Hughes Abell, president of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The opinions and perspectives presented here are Abell’s. One day in the not-too-distant future, you may walk into your local supermarket and next to the ground beef, you will see something different....
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Consumers want labels on meat and dairy products detailing animal welfare

Consumers would like to see labels on meat and dairy products in supermarkets that would indicate how the animals were reared and slaughtered, new research has found.According to a survey of 2,000 people commissioned by Compassion in World Farming, 68 per cent of people would welcome animal welfare labels.Currently, the only animal product for which it is compulsory to have a label indicating animal welfare is eggs.Today, all egg packaging must show whether or not the hens used were kept in cages.An additional survey conducted by the National Secular Society (NSS), which was also of 2,000 people, found that 72...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nny360.com

Amazon-backed animal welfare certifier pushes slow-growing birds

The U.S. chicken industry is poised to increase production of slow-growing birds after an influential animal welfare group said it would only certify such varieties. The Global Animal Partnership, a food labeling program whose five-step welfare rating is championed by Amazon.com’s Whole Foods, on Wednesday released a list of 11 breeds of chicken that meet its higher standards for certification, down from 27.
AGRICULTURE
powerofpositivity.com

Study Finds Children Who Eat Fruits and Vegetables Have Better Mental Health

Research from the University of East Anglia found that eating more fruits and vegetables bolsters mental health in children. The study published in September 2021 marks the first to analyze the link between better nutrition and mental well-being in UK schoolchildren. The research highlights how eating well improves cognitive function,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Report calls for animal welfare to be at heart of genome editing plans

A Newcastle University academic has contributed to a new report which says animal welfare must be at the heart of plans to approve new breeding technologies in farming and food production. The report, "Genome editing and farmed animal breeding: social and ethical issues," is published today by The Nuffield Council...
ANIMALS
MedicineNet.com

Is Plant Protein Better Than Meat Protein?

You've probably noticed a surge of plant-based products in grocery stores and on restaurant menus. While only 5% of Americans describe themselves as vegetarian, plant-based diets have risen dramatically in popularity. When comparing plant vs. meat protein, which is the healthier choice? For most people, choosing to eat plant protein instead of meat is the better option.
NUTRITION
Vox

Why the future of animal welfare lies beyond the West

The fight to end factory farming has long been vexed by a disconnect: While experts estimate that 6 percent of the world’s farm animals are located in the US and Europe, advocacy groups in those regions collect the lion’s share of funding. Last year, about $200 million went into the...
AGRICULTURE
kciiradio.com

Washington County Environmental Health Provides Tips for Less Holiday Food Waste

As residents across southeast Iowa sit down to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow, a local health specialist encourages everyone to be mindful of food waste. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the average person wastes about five pounds of food per week. In a study conducted in 2017 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, it was estimated that around 190,000 tons of unopened food ends up in landfills. This would equate to full garbage trucks lined up from Waterloo to Cedar Rapids, around 55 miles in length. Washington County Environmental Health Public Health Inspector Cindy Chavez says that food waste around the holiday increases by 25%. She provides some tips residents can follow to help cut back on food waste, “Cleaning out your refrigerator before you actually head to the store is a good idea. Making sure that you clean it out, often we forget those leftovers hidden way back in the refrigerator and the freezer. Before running to the store, maybe make a game plan. So a menu that you intend to prepare for the festivities.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Medical News Today

The health impact of the global meat trade

Eating red meat and processed meats, such as ham, bacon, and sausages, can increase the risk of bowel cancer. These types of meat products also have associations with an increased risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Researchers have now estimated the health impacts of the growing international trade...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

Wildlife trade poses health threats to humans, but Chinese wildlife farms are profiting

In November 2021, scientists from various disciplines published a “warning to humanity” on wildlife trade because of the risk of “diseases transmitted from wildlife to humans.” As COVID-19 swept across China last year, the Beijing government closed the live-animal sections of numerous markets and shut down 20,000 wildlife farms across the country. Unknown to the outside world, however, three-quarters of the sector’s value comes from breeding animals for fur, traditional medicine and entertainment purposes. Many of those wildlife farms are still in business. These wildlife farms have become a focal point in the search for the origins of COVID-19, and a touchy...
AGRICULTURE
earth.com

Avocado linked to overall healthier diets

Green foods are usually associated with healthy and nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables, so it’s no surprise that avocado has been linked to multiple health benefits. But now, a new study from UC San Diego has revealed that, in addition to its vast nutritional portfolio, avocado has many secondary health benefits.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

New Research Finds That Drinking Apple Cider Vinegar May Promote Mental Health

Vinegar has long been lauded as a gut-supporting pantry staple, and recent research confirms that taking a swig of the stuff may support healthy blood sugar and glycemic control. And for its latest accolade? According to a new study published in the journal Nutrients, the fermented beverage may help our mood, as well.
HEALTH
SB Nation

10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cosmos

Flesh-eating vulture bees evolved a gut that loves meat

They might not sting, but there is nothing sweet about flesh-eating vulture bees. Many entomologists will tell you that bees are basically wasps that became vegetarian, but a little-known genus of tropical stingless bee – Trigona – has evolved to have a particular taste for raw flesh. They even have a special meat-chewing tooth, winning them the charming name of “vulture bees”.
ANIMALS
earth.com

Vitamin D is essential for heart health

Vitamin D, which we generally get from exposure to the sun, is essential for our bodies, particularly the bones. However, new research from the University of South Australia has found that low levels of vitamin D do not only affect the bones, but could also increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.
HEALTH
SlashGear

Pet supplements recalled over risky bacteria that can infect humans

The FDA has published a new recall involving products sold for cats and dogs, though this one doesn’t involve food. The advisory comes from the company Livia Global, Inc., which says the recall covers two brand names: BioLifePet and LiviaOne. The decision to voluntarily remove these items from sale was made after routine third-party lab testing revealed potential Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination.
PET SERVICES

