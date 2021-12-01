ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Dad charged after body of missing girl, 2, found in river

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The father of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a debris field in the East Fork of the White River was charged Wednesday with felony neglect...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Fire damages Huntley home Sunday night

A Huntley home suffered damage in a fire Sunday night, according to the Huntley Fire Protection District. Firefighters responded about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to 41W100 Block of Powers Road in Huntley for a report of a structure fire, Huntley Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said in a news release. Firefighters arrived...
HUNTLEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bartholomew County, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Daily Herald

Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week's deadly Michigan school shooting and who took took the rare step of charging his parents left open the possibility Monday that school officials could also face charges, saying 'œin this case, a lot could have been done different."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
133K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy