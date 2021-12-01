ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenny Kravitz Shares Sweet Throwback with Daughter Zoë on Her Birthday: 'I Love You Endlessly'

By Daniela Avila
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Lenny Kravitz, building sandcastles with his daughter will never go out of style. Zoë Kravitz celebrated her 33rd birthday on Wednesday, and her iconic father dedicated a sweet social media post to her in honor of the occasion. "Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together....

