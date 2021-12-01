ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTUS abortion hearing sparks Memphis protest

By Jordan James
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2U1N_0dBaODvm00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Supreme Court hearing involving a Mississippi abortion case is sparking protests across the country even here in Memphis.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for Dobbs v Jackson on Wednesday. It centers around a Mississippi law, passed in 2018, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

The case directly challenges the longevity of Roe v Wade, which made abortions legal nationwide.

Justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe

The focus for many across Memphis is future of abortion rights in America.

As justices heard arguments, a protest was held by Shelby County Right to Life , where supporters came out with signs.

“The answer to a problem pregnancy is not abortion,” said Kent Pruett, President of Shelby County Right to Life. “Abortion is never necessary to deal with a problem clinic. We can offer open help to the mothers who are struggling with their pregnancy and also they can place their child for adoption.”

During the 90-minute oral arguments, no decision was made.

Those who work at Choices , the Memphis-based abortion clinic, worry about the impact a ruling might have have.

“Choices will continue to advocate for people bodily autonomy that may look different in the summer of next year but we will continue to stand with our patience and all the folks in the south,” said Choices Executive Director Jennifer Pepper.

A report from the CDC found that 95% of abortions take place by the 15-week mark.

The Supreme Court justices are expected to vote in the coming days, but a final decision is not likely to be made until possibly June or July.

