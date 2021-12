My boyfriend is not very good with money, and he is in a bad situation right now. He has a huge car payment every month, plus about $30,000 in credit card debt. He also lives in a very expensive apartment. He recently quit a really good job because he doesn’t like his boss anymore. He has talked about filing bankruptcy, and yesterday he asked if he could move in with me. I love him, but I’m also scared. I try to manage my money well by saving, investing for retirement and staying out of debt. What does this mean for our future together?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO