(KNSI) – A 34-year-old Sanborn man is under arrest and facing several charges after police say he was drunk and in possession of a gun and a ballistic vest. Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 28 and Highway 71 in Sauk Centre for a driving complaint. According to the criminal complaint, the caller told police there was a black SUV that had been swerving all over the road. A trooper found the vehicle, parked there with the driver “bobbing his head up and down as if he was falling asleep.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO