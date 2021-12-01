ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic brand that went bankrupt making comeback with new flagship store

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would...

