Columbus, OH

Columbus man sentenced to probation for role in Jan. 6 capitol insurrection

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man who pled guilty to charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building was sentenced to home confinement and probation Wednesday.

Caleb Jones will spend the next two years on probation, including two months of home confinement, after pleading guilty on Sept. 15 to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, a class B misdemeanor.

In addition, Jones must pay $500 in restitution and a special court assessment of $10.

Franklin County, Ohio, among top locales for rioters charged in Capitol siege

Jones faced a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of not more than $5,000.

According to court documents, Jones allegedly admitted to a witness that he gained entry into the building by climbing an outside wall of the building. Court documents state that Jones called a witness from inside the Capitol building, sending text messages and videos from inside.

Jones was allegedly hit with tear gas and escorted out of the building by law enforcement, according to a separate witness.

