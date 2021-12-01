ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree returns after COVID-plagued 2020

WZZM 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic forced the Mona Shores Singing...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

Danbury fifth-graders in running to sing at Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting

DANBURY — A group of fifth-graders could have the chance to sing at the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. The Shelter Rock Elemenatry School fifth-grade choir has made it to the final round of the “Channel NBC 4 Star Choir Competition,” according to the school district’s newsletter. “I’m...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Progress

Orange Baptist hosts The Singing Christmas Tree Dec. 11 - 12

Orange Baptist Church is pleased to announce the 37th performance of the Singing Christmas Tree will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each evening. This year’s theme is “O Holy Night,” with musical numbers by adult and children vocalists and musicians...
ORANGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pandemic
Vacaville Reporter

Dixon tree lighting returns with Christmas spirit on full display

A large tree, lights, jingling bells, hot beverages, Santa Claus and the sight of kids running around and playing. These are all images associated with Christmas, and all were on display when Downtown Dixon Business Association’s Tree Lighting Festival returned after a two-year hiatus Thursday. It may not have had...
DIXON, CA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Real Christmas tree converts expected to return

November 24, 2021 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: News, Specialty Crops. Christmas tree growers expect last year’s strong demand for real trees to continue. Executive director of the Christmas Tree Promotion Board Marsha Gray tells Brownfield 2020 was a record in recent memory. “There’s a lot of excitement to know...
AGRICULTURE
Big Frog 104

Oh Christmas Tree How Lovely Are Your Kegs! Keg Tree Returns for Holiday Season

Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How lovely are your kegs. The Genesee Brewery Keg tree is back for 2021. The popular Genesee Brewery Keg Tree returns after not going up in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crews work to stack 532 empty beer kegs and string 25,000 lights for the official keg lighting ceremony at the Genesee Brew House in Rochester on December 6.
FOOD & DRINKS
donalsonvillenews.com

SCWC to light Tree of Hope after the Christmas Parade

Pictured here are Cancer survivor Jarrod Sexton and SCWC representative Barbara Chandler. Each year Seminole County Warpath on Cancer (SCWC) has a project called Tree of Hope where a Christmas tree is illuminated in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of cancer patients. SCWC’s Tree of Hope, which again this year is a utility pole in the shape of a cross, will be illuminated on the lawn at the corner of Tennille Avenue and U.S. Highway 84 on Thursday, December 2nd immediately following the Christmas parade. Local cancer survivor Jarrod Sexton will flip the switch for this year’s ceremony.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ukiah Daily Journal

‘The Glory of Christmas-Sing Joy, Sing Christmas!’: Dec. 12 in Ukiah

The 30th annual Christmas Cantata, The Glory of Christmas-Sing Joy, Sing Christmas!, a musical and dramatic portrayal of the Christmas story, under the direction of Margie Salcedo Rice, will be Sunday, Dec. 12. The first performance will be at 3 p.m. and the second at 6 p.m. It features live...
UKIAH, CA
The Press

Actor Erika Christensen Welcomes Giant Christmas Tree and the Return of the Holidays to Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The arrival of Hollywood's giant Christmas Tree at L. Ron Hubbard's Winter Wonderland signals the start of the holiday season. Award-winning actor Erika Christensen known for roles in Swimfan, The Perfect Score, Traffic and the NBC family drama series Parenthood, welcomed the 60-ft tree whose arrival continues a Hollywood tradition spanning four decades.
CELEBRITIES
Seaside Signal

Community Christmas carol singing

Cannon Beach Community Church welcomes anyone to come sing Christmas Carols, Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m., at Cannon Beach Community Church Sanctuary in downtown Cannon Beach at 132 E. Washington St. Singing will be led by Drs. John and Susan Buehler. Dr. John Buehler is director of the Cannon...
CANNON BEACH, OR
Wicked Local

Cohasset's Lobster Trap Christmas Tree returns this December

A holiday staple is returning to Cohasset Harbor, geared up to return to its pre-COVID glory. For a ninth straight year, the Harbor will serve as the backdrop to the Lobster Trap Christmas tree. The tree, constructed on the patio at the Olde Salt House next to the Atlantica restaurant...
COHASSET, MA
csbsjurecord.com

Christmas choir program returns after year break

Community members gather at the “Christmas with St. Ben’s and St. John’s” concert in December of 2019, the last time the concert was held. This year, audience members will participate in poetry and responsive readings instead of singing. After a year hiatus, music students are ready to perform again at...
RELIGION
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
FOX 21 Online

North Shore Scenic Railroad Launches ‘Christmas Tree Train’

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad has accomplished another holiday event with its first-ever Christmas Tree Train. Lovers of trains and Christmas hopped on a train at the Duluth Depot Saturday and headed up to the newly restored Knife River Depot to pick up their very own Christmas tree, which was then hauled on a special train car back to the depot.
DULUTH, MN
KHQ Right Now

Christmas Tree Elegance returns to the Historic Davenport Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Christmas Tree Elegance is returning to the Historic Davenport Hotel Tuesday to showcase 15 "extravagantly decorated trees" and accompanying gifts. “Christmas Tree Elegance was missed by hundreds of disappointed families as well as the volunteers who had spent hundreds of hours of preparation. We are so excited because we know the 39th annual extravaganza in 2021 is sure to delight them all. I encourage everyone to view the trees, find your favorite and buy tickets,” said Elizabeth Raol, Christmas Tree Elegance 2021 Event Chair.
DAVENPORT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy