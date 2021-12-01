ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Women's tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

The head of the women's professional tennis tour says all WTA tournaments in China will be suspended because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai. In the strongest public stand against China taken by a sports body, the head of the women's professional tennis tour announced Wednesday that all WTA...

