Elderly woman hit by suspect’s car after purse stolen at Cedar Park H-E-B

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are investigating after an elderly woman first had her purse stolen in the parking lot of an H-E-B, then was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as the person drove away.

According to Cedar Park Police Department, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday at the H-E-B located at 2800 East Whitestone Boulevard.

While the woman was taken to the hospital, she’s expected to be OK.

At this time, there’s no suspect in custody and no description available. The case is currently ongoing and it’s not yet known if H-E-B has surveillance footage of the incident.

If you have any information or video, you’re asked to call Cedar Park Police Department. KXAN has also reached out to H-E-B for more information.

