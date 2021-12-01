ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Park, TX

Elderly woman hit by suspect’s car after purse stolen at Cedar Park H-E-B

By Russell Falcon
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zq5E6_0dBaKz0800

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are investigating after an elderly woman first had her purse stolen in the parking lot of an H-E-B, then was struck by the suspect’s vehicle as the person drove away.

According to Cedar Park Police Department, the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. Monday at the H-E-B located at 2800 East Whitestone Boulevard.

While the woman was taken to the hospital, she’s expected to be OK.

At this time, there’s no suspect in custody and no description available. The case is currently ongoing and it’s not yet known if H-E-B has surveillance footage of the incident.

If you have any information or video, you’re asked to call Cedar Park Police Department. KXAN has also reached out to H-E-B for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

WANTED: Man suspected in SE Austin aggravated robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery on Nov. 22. The man was at the center of a SWAT situation in east Austin on Dec. 2. Austin Police Department has already arrested two other suspects but is still searching for 39-year-old […]
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cedar Park, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Park, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy