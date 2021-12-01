Iconic brand that went bankrupt making comeback with new flagship store

Way back in the days before online shopping, people picked out presents the old-fashioned way – in a catalog. Sears published their first-holiday catalog in 1934 and it was epic. Known as the Wish Book, it was full of everything from toys to appliances and you could even buy a house from one and it would be delivered piece by piece to any address you chose. Kids had a tradition of circling pictures of the things they wanted and even wrote letters to Santa giving him the page number from the catalog of the presents they wanted.

